Class Action Filed Against Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc. Over Benzene Content in Acne Products

LOS ANGELES –– A class action complaint has been filed in California federal court against Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc., accusing the company of selling acne treatment drug products that contain benzene.

In the March 8 class action complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, the plaintiffs argued that the products at issue “should not have benzene, nor degrade into benzene, except under extraordinary circumstances.”

“If benzene is found in any on-market or post-market Product, the drug is adulterated, unlawful and the drug manufacturer must contact the Food and Drug Administration [and] initiate …