Valisure Files Citizen Petition with FDA Over Benzene Content in Acne Products
March 14, 2024
DOCUMENTS
- Petition
ROCKVILLE, Md. –– Valisure LLC has filed a Citizen Petition with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, asking it to issue a regulation, revise industry guidance and request a recall and suspend sales of benzoyl peroxide acne products from the United States market.
In the March 5 letter, Valisure argued that benzoyl peroxide is widely used as a standalone product or in combination with other drugs for the treatment of acne in children, teens, and adults by both prescription or over-the-counter.
“Valisure has tested and detected high levels of benzene, a known human carcinogen, in many specific batches of BPO …
