Appeal of Order Approving Benzene Sunscreen Settlement Placed on June Calendar
March 14, 2024
ATLANTA –– The 11th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals has placed an appeal of an order approving a settlement agreement of claims relating to the benzene content in Johnson & Johnson sunscreen products on its June 10 calendar, according to a recent docket entry.
In the Feb. 9 docket entry, the 11th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals noted that the case was assigned to tentative calendar number 18 in Miami during the week of June 10.
In the wake of the docket entry, the parties filed additional copies of their respective briefs.
In their brief, several plaintiffs explained that …
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin's Ozempic MDL Conference: Updates from the Status Hearing
March 15, 2024 - Philadelphia, PA
Kimpton Hotel Monaco Philadelphia
MORE DETAILS