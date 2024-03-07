Monsanto Opposes Roundup Plaintiff’s Efforts to Have Delay Damages Added to $2.5 Billion Verdict

PHILADELPHIA –– Monsanto Co. has opposed a Roundup plaintiff’s efforts to obtain delay damages in the wake of a $2.25 billion verdict, saying that such damages are only “appropriately added to an enforceable verdict.”

In the Feb. 22 response brief filed in the Pennsylvania Court of Common Pleas for Philadelphia County, Monsanto further argued that the court should first decide its motion for post-trial relief, “which has the potential to affect whether any delay damages are available under Rule 238 or could affect the amount.”

In his motion, the plaintiff argued that he is entitled to delay damages under Rule …