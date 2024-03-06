BENZENE & EMERGING TOXIC TORTS LITIGATION

Roundup Trial Against Monsanto in Delaware Ends in Mistrial


March 6, 2024


DOVER, Del. –– A Roundup trial against Monsanto in Delaware has ended in a mistrial, after jurors were unable to reach a unanimous verdict after three days of deliberations, according to published reports.

Hon. Vivian L. Medinilla of the Delaware Superior Court declared a mistrial on March 1.

Jury selection began on Feb. 1, while opening arguments were scheduled to be delivered on Feb. 5, according to a protocol order governing trial issued on Jan. 29.

Under the order, media representatives and the general public were admitted to observe the trial on a first come, first serve basis.

