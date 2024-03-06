BENZENE & EMERGING TOXIC TORTS LITIGATION

Ark. Jury Reaches Defense Verdict for Monsanto at Conclusion of Roundup Trial


March 6, 2024


MORRILTON, Ark. –– Arkansas jurors have reached a defense verdict in favor of Monsanto Company in a Roundup personal injury case, rejecting the plaintiffs’ claims that regular use of the herbicide caused the decedent to develop a subtype of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

In a motion for directed verdict filed Feb. 29 in the Arkansas Circuit Court of Conway County, Monsanto Company asked the court to issue a directed verdict on all claims, arguing that the plaintiff had failed to present substantial evidence that the decedent’s exposure to Roundup caused her diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

In a complaint filed in Benton County …


