Philadelphia Jury Reaches Defense Verdict at Conclusion of Roundup Trial

PHILADELPHIA –– A Philadelphia jury has reached a defense verdict at the conclusion of a Roundup personal injury trial, according to multiple published reports.

The Pennsylvania Court of Common Pleas of Philadelphia County reached the verdict on March 5. Hon. Ann Butchart presided over the trial.

The case was brought by plaintiff Carl Kline. Counsel for Kline indicated that the plaintiffs were barred from presenting evidence during trial, including the World Health Organization’s conclusion that glyphosate was “likely capable of causing cancer.”

The underlying case was the fourth to go to trial in Philadelphia in recent months, but the first …