Roundup MDL Judge Transfers Case to Central District of California

SAN FRANCISCO –– The federal judge overseeing the Roundup product liability multidistrict litigation docket has transferred a case to a fellow California federal court, finding that venue in the current district was improper.

In a Feb. 16 order, the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California noted that it had discussed at a recent hearing as to why venue was improper in the district.

“Instead of being dismissed, the case shall be transferred to the Central District of California,” the MDL Judge wrote in his order.

In a Dec. 4 motion, Bayer Corp. moved to dismiss the underlying …