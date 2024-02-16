BENZENE & EMERGING TOXIC TORTS LITIGATION

Several Law Firms File Objections to Common Benefit Fund Proposal in Roundup MDL; Fee Committee Replies


February 16, 2024


DOCUMENTS
  • AA Reply
  • Andrus Anderson Objection
  • Diamond Opposition
  • Diamond Reply
  • Moore Law Group Objection
  • Moore Reply
  • Thornton Joinder
  • WB Reply
  • Wisner Baum Objection


SAN FRANCISCO –– A number of law firms have filed objections to a proposal regarding the allocation of common benefit funds in the Roundup multidistrict litigation docket, arguing in part that the MDL co-leads are recommending “awarding eighty-one percent of the common benefit fund to themselves.”

In one of the briefs, filed Feb. 9 in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, Wisner Baum LLP argued that the MDL Co-Leads moved to create a common benefit fund without consulting with any other firm on the Executive Committee.

The Fee Committee replied to the objections on Feb. 16, …


