Several Law Firms File Objections to Common Benefit Fund Proposal in Roundup MDL; Fee Committee Replies
February 16, 2024
DOCUMENTS
- AA Reply
- Andrus Anderson Objection
- Diamond Opposition
- Diamond Reply
- Moore Law Group Objection
- Moore Reply
- Thornton Joinder
- WB Reply
- Wisner Baum Objection
SAN FRANCISCO –– A number of law firms have filed objections to a proposal regarding the allocation of common benefit funds in the Roundup multidistrict litigation docket, arguing in part that the MDL co-leads are recommending “awarding eighty-one percent of the common benefit fund to themselves.”
In one of the briefs, filed Feb. 9 in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, Wisner Baum LLP argued that the MDL Co-Leads moved to create a common benefit fund without consulting with any other firm on the Executive Committee.
The Fee Committee replied to the objections on Feb. 16, …
