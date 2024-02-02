U.S. JPML Transfers PFAS Water Contamination Personal Injury Case to AFFF MDL Docket

WASHINGTON, D.C. –– The U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation has transferred a PFAS water contamination personal injury lawsuit to the national MDL docket for such claims, concluding that the case shares factual questions with those pending in the coordinated docket.

In a Jan. 31 order, the U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation concluded that the New Jersey lawsuit would benefit from inclusion in the centralized proceedings.

Defendant 3M Co. moved to transfer the Suessmann action to the federal multidistrict litigation docket for Aqueous Film-Forming Foams products liability litigation. No opposition was filed to 3M’s motion.

In addressing the …