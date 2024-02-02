JPML Declines to Transfer PFAS Case Against Connecticut Water Company to AFFF MDL Docket

WASHINGTON, D.C. –– The U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict has denied efforts to transfer a water contamination lawsuit to the Aqueous Film-Forming Foams Products Liability Multidistrict Litigation docket, concluding that doing so would “significantly and unnecessarily broaden the scope of the MDL.”

In the Jan. 31 order, the JPML opined that any overlap in the discovery with the underlying claims and the claims against the manufacturers in the AFFF MDL would be minimal and “can be addressed through informal cooperation and coordination among the involved parties and courts.”

Defendant Connecticut Water Company moved to transfer the Hoffnagle action to South …