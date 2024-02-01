Plaintiffs Seek Multi-Country Litigation Designation in New Jersey for Roundup Cases

TRENTON, N.J. –– Plaintiffs with Roundup personal injury claims pending in New Jersey are seeking centralized management under the state’s multi-county litigation designation program, saying that they anticipate the total number of cases will exceed 100.

In a Jan. 22 letter sent to the Administrative Office of the Courts of the State of New Jersey, the plaintiffs argued that centralized management will “allow for the conservation of judicial resources and will curtail, if not eliminate, duplicative and inconsistent rulings that are inevitable if Plaintiffs’ case remain before various courts throughout the state.”

The request was filed on behalf of 10 …