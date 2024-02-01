BENZENE & EMERGING TOXIC TORTS LITIGATION

Roundup MDL Judge Weighs in on Testimony from 3 Monsanto Experts, Rejects Challenges


February 1, 2024


DOCUMENTS
  • Order


SAN FRANCISCO –– The federal judge overseeing the Roundup products liability multidistrict litigation docket has in part denied challenges to defense expert testimony, opining that the plaintiff “might wish to draw from the debate over [the expert’s] work on cross-examination or through another expert.”

In Pretrial Order No. 289 entered on Jan. 30, Hon. Vince Chhabria of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California addressed challenges to the testimony of Drs. Cristian Tomasetti, Willis Navarro, and Graham Slack.

The MDL judge noted that the motions to exclude the testimony of Navarro and Slack involve the experts’ reliance …


