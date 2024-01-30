BENZENE & EMERGING TOXIC TORTS LITIGATION

Roundup Fee Committee Files Proposal on Allocation of Common Benefit Funds in MDL Docket


January 30, 2024


SAN FRANCISCO –– The Roundup Fee Committee has filed its proposal regarding the allocation of common benefit funds in the multidistrict litigation docket, concluding that the recovery “properly accounts for the risk of nonpayment and transfers a portion of fees to those that undertook the greater risk.”

Ultimately, the Committee recommended in the Jan. 26 proposal filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California that the allocation should be broken down into the following percentages: Andrus Anderson (1 percent); Lockridge Grindal Nauen (2 percent); Moore Law Group (6 percent); Wisner Baum (10 percent); Wagstaff Law Firm …


