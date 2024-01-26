Philadelphia Jury Awards $2.25 Billion at Conclusion of Roundup Trial

PHILADELPHIA –– A Philadelphia jury has awarded $2.25 billion at the conclusion of a non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma Roundup trial, according to reports.

The Pennsylvania Court of Common Pleas for Philadelphia County jury reached the verdict earlier today after a trial that began Jan. 8.

The award reportedly includes $2 billion in punitive damages and $250,000 in economic damages.

Monsanto had argued during trial that the plaintiff’s illness was caused by random mutations and not its herbicide product.

Hon. Susan I. Schulman presided over the trial.

Plaintiff John McKivison brought the underlying Roundup personal injury action, naming Monsanto …