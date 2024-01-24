Philadelphia Jury Hears Roundup Claims Against Monsanto

PHILADELPHIA –– A Philadelphia jury is set to weigh in on non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma claims in a Roundup trial that started earlier this month, according to several published reports.

The ongoing trial began on Jan. 8 in the Pennsylvania Court of Common Pleas for Philadelphia County. Monsanto has argued during trial that the illness is caused by random mutations and not its herbicide product.

Hon. Susan I. Schulman is presiding over the trial.

Plaintiff John McKivison brought the underlying Roundup personal injury action, naming Monsanto Co., Nouryon Surface Chemistry LLC, Nouryon Chemicals LLC, and Nouryon USA LLC as defendants. …