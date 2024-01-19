6th Circuit Refuses to Revisit Order Vacating Certification of Ohio Class in ‘Forever Chemical’ Case
January 19, 2024
DOCUMENTS
- Order
CINCINNATI –– The 6th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals has denied a petition for rehearing en banc in a PFAS case brought by Ohio residents, concluding that the “issues raised in the petition were fully considered upon the original submission and decision of the case.”
In a Jan. 18 order, the 6th Circuit further noted that the petition was circulated to the full court, but that ‘no judge has requested a vote on the suggestion for rehearing en banc.”
“Therefore,” the appellate court concluded, “the petition is denied.”
In November, the 6th Circuit vacated a lower court’s order certifying a …
