N.C. Court Orders Plaintiff in Benzene-Containing Sunscreen Case to Supplement Discovery Responses
January 10, 2024
DOCUMENTS
- Order
CHARLOTTE, N.C. –– A North Carolina federal court has ordered a benzene sunscreen plaintiff to supplement discovery requests, noting that, to date, the plaintiff has been unwilling to substantiate the underlying claims.
In the Jan. 4 order, the U.S. District Court for the Western District of North Carolina further instructed the parties to “immediately confer to finalize a plan for when and how any remaining testing on the sunscreen products in Plaintiff’s possession will be conducted.”
Plaintiff Dory Brendan Hux asserted the underlying claims, contending that the defendant’s sunscreen products contained dangerously high, unacceptable levels of benzene.
Hux objected to …
