N.Y. Court Dismisses PFAS Claims Against POM Juice Manufacturer, Allows Plaintiff Leave to Amend

NEW YORK –– A New York federal court has dismissed a putative class action accusing a drink manufacturer of producing a product containing PFAS, saying that while the plaintiff did not have Article III standing to bring the claims she will be permitted leave to amend.

In the Dec. 29 order, the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York noted that the plaintiff had failed to allege that any bottle of the POM product she purchased “actually tested positive for the presence of any PFAS.”

However, the court did note that since it was the first opportunity …