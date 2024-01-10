Paraquat Special Master Recommends Dismissal of 86 Cases for Failure to Submit Questionnaires
January 10, 2024
DOCUMENTS
- Exhibit A
- Recommendation
EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. –– The court-appointed Special Master for the national multidistrict litigation docket for Paraquat personal injury claims has recommended the dismissal of 86 cases for failure to serve defendants with information regarding their claims.
In the report and recommendation filed last month in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois, the Special Master explained that, under Case Management Order No. 10, the plaintiffs are required to serve the defendants with a Plaintiff Assessment Questionnaire within 30 days of the complaint’s entrance on the docket.
If the plaintiff fails to comply with CMO 10 without …
