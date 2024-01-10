Paraquat Defendants Submit Recent Acetaminophen Order Excluding Experts as Supplemental Authority
January 10, 2024
DOCUMENTS
- Notice
- Tylenol Decision
EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. –– The defendants named in the national multidistrict litigation docket for Paraquat personal injury cases have asked the court to take notice of a recent order excluding causation experts in an MDL for acetaminophen claims, in which that court found that the plaintiff experts did not have admissible evidence to prove their claims.
In a notice filed Dec. 22 in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois, defendants Syngenta Crop Protection LLC, Syngenta AG, and Chevron U.S.A. Inc. said that the recent decision should be considered as supplemental authority when the instant court …
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin's New Jersey Asbestos Litigation Conference
March 01, 2024 - New Brunswick, NJ
Hyatt Regency New Brunswick
HarrisMartin's MDL Conference: Ozempic and Suboxone Litigation
January 24, 2024 - Santa Barbara, CA
Kimpton Canary Hotel Santa Barbara