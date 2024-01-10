BENZENE & EMERGING TOXIC TORTS LITIGATION

Roundup MDL Judge Reinstates 10 Recently Dismissed Cases, Cautions All Plaintiffs to Comply with PTO 240


January 10, 2024


SAN FRANCISCO –– Ten cases that were dismissed from the Roundup products liability multidistrict litigation for failure to comply with a pretrial order have been reinstated with the federal judge allowing the plaintiffs “one last chance to comply with the Court’s orders.”

In the Dec. 29 order, the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California cautioned all plaintiffs that “any future such motions –– including additional motions seeking relief from [an order dismissing the claims] –– will not be viewed favorably.”

According to the court, plaintiffs in the ten cases –– Canton, Ditoro, Locsin, Marchica, Plummer, Sammons, Smith, …


