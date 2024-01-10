Roundup MDL Judge Rejects Efforts to Strike Plaintiff Expert Report from Luoping Zhang, Ph.D.

SAN FRANCISCO –– The federal court overseeing the national Roundup products liability multidistrict litigation docket has denied efforts to strike an expert report proffered on behalf of a plaintiff, concluding that the challenges go more to the form of the report than its substance.

The U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California’s Jan. 9 order was applicable to the Bulone case, in which Monsanto had move to strike the expert report of Luoping Zhang, Ph.D.

According to the court, Zhang was retained by plaintiff Angelo Bulone as a general causation expert.

Monsanto contended in its motion to strike …