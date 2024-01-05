Plaintiffs Ask JPML to Create Baby Food Heavy Metals MDL Docket

WASHINGTON, D.C. –– A group of plaintiffs have asked the U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation to create an MDL docket for claims pending against baby food manufacturers which assert that the food products contained elevated levels of “potent neurotoxins.”

In a motion for transfer filed Jan. 4 with the U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation, the plaintiffs noted that there are at least 11 cases pending across the country involving 10 different law firms.

“The undersigned law firm currently has over 3,556 additional plaintiffs under contract and investigation who allege similar allegations,” the motion said. “Several other law firms …