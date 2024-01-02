Insight Pharmaceuticals Voluntarily Recalls Topical Anesthetic Spray, Cites Benzene Content
January 2, 2024
TARRYTOWN, N.Y. –– A pharmaceutical company has recalled one lot of a topical anesthetic spray product saying that a “recent review by our manufacturer and their third-party lab found that a sample from one lot of the product showed a low level of benzene came from the propellant that sprays the product out of the can.”
In a Dec. 22 company announcement, Insight Pharmaceuticals stressed that no other lots of its Americaine ® 20 percent Benzocaine Topical Anesthetic Spray “are in the scope of this recall and may continue to be used by consumers safely and as intended.”
The announcement …
