Antiperspirant Benzene Case Against Proctor & Gamble Dismissed For Now

LAKE CHARLES, La. — A Louisiana federal judge has dismissed claims that certain of Procter & Gamble’s aerosol products caused a woman to develop cancer, ruling that the plaintiffs failed to plausibly allege causation and that the products were unreasonably dangerous.

However, in the Dec. 20 order, Judge James D. Cain Jr. of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Louisiana allowed the plaintiffs to amend their complaint “given the complexity of the case.”

The complaint said Arlene Foreman regularly used P&G’s Secret Powder Fresh 24 HR Aerosol antiperspirant spray and Pantene dry shampoos, both of which …