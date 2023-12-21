Roundup Defendants File Post-Trial Motions in Wake of $3.5 Million Verdict
December 21, 2023
DOCUMENTS
- Complaint
- Monsanto Motion
- Nouryon Motion
- Verdict Sheet
PHILADELPHIA –– Defendants on the losing end of a Roundup personal injury trial have filed motions for post-trial relief, arguing that the jury’s award of $3.5 million was erroneous due to “numerous and repeated errors by the court and conduct by Plaintiffs’ counsel.”
In the Dec. 15 briefs filed in the Pennsylvania Court of Common Pleas for Philadelphia County, both Monsanto and Nouryon Surface Chemistry said that, during trial, the plaintiffs’ focus was not on the relevant scientific and medical questions, “but on an inflammatory and improper presentation of supposed ‘company conduct’ evidence that was riddled with error and inadmissible, …
