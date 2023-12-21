Dry Shampoo Plaintiffs Oppose Unilever’s Motion to Dismiss Claims

HARTFORD, Conn. –– Plaintiffs with claims pending against Unilever for alleged benzene content in the company’s dry shampoo products have filed an opposition brief to the defendant’s motion to dismiss, saying that the company’s recall of the products did not remedy the harm suffered by consumers.

In the Dec. 1 brief filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Connecticut, the plaintiffs argued that the defendant’s “transparent ‘well-poisoning’ exercise should be disregarded on this motion to dismiss.”

“Unilever is well aware of the dangers posed by benzene and has repeatedly touted to the public its confidence in …