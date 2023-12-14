Tenn. City’s PFAS Lawsuit Against Waste Companies Survives Dismissal Motion
December 14, 2023
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A federal judge has refused to dismiss an action in which the city of Murfreesboro, Tenn., accuses two waste companies of allowing toxins, including PFAS, to be released into the surrounding air and groundwater, ruling that the city adequately alleges property damage and economic losses.
In a Nov. 28 order, Judge Eli Richardson of the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Tennessee further found the city sufficiently pled that the defendants, BFI Waste Systems of Tennessee LLC, Republic Services of Tennessee LLC and Republic Services Inc., created a continuing private nuisance by releasing noxious gases …
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin's New Jersey Asbestos Litigation Conference
March 01, 2024 - New Brunswick, NJ
Hyatt Regency New Brunswick
HarrisMartin's MDL Conference: Ozempic and Suboxone Litigation
January 24, 2024 - Santa Barbara, CA
Kimpton Canary Hotel Santa Barbara