Tenn. City’s PFAS Lawsuit Against Waste Companies Survives Dismissal Motion

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A federal judge has refused to dismiss an action in which the city of Murfreesboro, Tenn., accuses two waste companies of allowing toxins, including PFAS, to be released into the surrounding air and groundwater, ruling that the city adequately alleges property damage and economic losses.

In a Nov. 28 order, Judge Eli Richardson of the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Tennessee further found the city sufficiently pled that the defendants, BFI Waste Systems of Tennessee LLC, Republic Services of Tennessee LLC and Republic Services Inc., created a continuing private nuisance by releasing noxious gases …