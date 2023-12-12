Parties in Tenn. PFAS Action Ordered to Brief Proposal for Special Master

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A federal judge has ordered the parties in a PFAS action filed by a Tennessee city against two waste companies to brief their proposal to have Robert J. Martineau to serve as special master in the litigation.

In a Nov. 30 order, Magistrate Judge Alistair E. Newbern told the parties to file a joint statement by Dec. 12 stating whether any conflicts prevent Mr. Martineau’s appointment as special master; the agreed-upon hourly rate for his services; and whether he remains available and willing to serve as a special master.

The city of Murfreesboro, Tenn., sued BFI Waste …