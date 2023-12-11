BENZENE & EMERGING TOXIC TORTS LITIGATION

PFAS Action Filed Against Michigan Airport Remanded to State Court


December 11, 2023


DOCUMENTS
  • Order


GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Michigan federal judge has remanded a PFAS action filed against Gerald R. Ford International Airport Authority, ruling that removal was not proper under 28 U.S.C. § 1442(a)(1), because the airport did not show it was “acting under” a federal officer.

In a Dec. 4 order, Judge Jane M. Beckering of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Michigan explained that § 1442 permits removal only if the defendant was “acting under” an “agency” or “officer” of “the United States.”

“Defendant has not shown that it was hired or enlisted by the federal …


Subscribe Now Purchase Article for $40.00



UPCOMING CONFERENCES




HarrisMartin's MDL Conference: Ozempic and Suboxone Litigation

January 24, 2024 - Santa Barbara, CA
Kimpton Canary Hotel Santa Barbara

MORE DETAILS



HarrisMartin's New Jersey Asbestos Litigation Conference

March 01, 2024 - New Brunswick, NJ
Hyatt Regency New Brunswick

MORE DETAILS