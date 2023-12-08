Calif. Federal Judge Dismisses PFAS Action Against Target Without Prejudice

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A California federal judge has dismissed without prejudice a lawsuit accusing Target Corp. of selling “compostable” single-use tableware and food storage bags that actually contain high amounts of PFAS.

In a Nov. 30 order, Judge Jennifer Thurston of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of California allowed the plaintiff to amend her complaint against Target and NatureStar North America LLC to plead the basis for the court’s subject-matter jurisdiction.

The judge said the plaintiff must plead the type of subject-matter jurisdiction invoked in this case, and if the court’s diversity jurisdiction or Class Action …