Calif. Federal Judge Tosses Roundup Carcinogen Class Action

SAN FRANCISCO — A California federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit alleging that Monsanto Co.’s herbicide Roundup contains chemicals that can form a dangerous carcinogen, ruling that the plaintiffs failed to show that the carcinogen is present in the products that they bought.

In a Dec. 4 order, Judge Maxine M. Chesney of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of New York further found the plaintiffs failed to support their allegation that formation of the carcinogen was substantially certain to occur.

In their first amended class action complaint, Scott Koller, Tim Ferguson, Ruby Cornejo and John Lysek alleged …