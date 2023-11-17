BENZENE & EMERGING TOXIC TORTS LITIGATION

Ga. Federal Judge Stays PFAS Case Pending Finalization of Settlement in Federal MDL


November 17, 2023


DOCUMENTS
  • Order


ROME, Ga. — A Georgia federal judge has granted defendants’ motion to stay a water contamination case pending finalization of a separate settlement by defendants E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Co. and The Chemours Co. in the federal PFAS MDL.

In a Nov. 15 order, Judge Thomas W. Thrash Jr. of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia concluded that a temporary stay will not unduly prejudice or disadvantage plaintiffs; rather, it will simplify the issues by streamlining discovery.

The lawsuit accuses Du Pont, Chemours, 3M Co., Daikin America Inc., Mount Vernon Mills, the Town of …


