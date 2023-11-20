Missouri Jury Reaches $1.56 Billion Verdict at Conclusion of Multi-Plaintiff Roundup Trial
November 20, 2023
DOCUMENTS
- Anderson Petition
- Anderson Verdict Sheet
- Draeger Petition
- Draeger Verdict Sheet
- Gunther Petition
- Gunther Verdict Sheet
- Motion
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. –– A Missouri jury has reached a $1.56 billion verdict at the conclusion of a Roundup trial against Monsanto involving three plaintiffs who contended that their use of Roundup caused them to develop non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.
The Missouri 19th Judicial Circuit Court, Cole County, jury reached the verdict on Nov. 17. Hon. Daniel R. Green was assigned to the trial, which involved the claims of Valorie Gunther, Jimmy Draeger, and Daniel Anderson.
The jury found for the plaintiffs on claims of strict liability (design defect), strict liability (failure to warn), and negligence.
Each of the three …
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin's New Jersey Asbestos Litigation Conference
March 01, 2024 - New Brunswick, NJ
Hyatt Regency New Brunswick
HarrisMartin’s Benzene and Toxic Tort Litigation Conference: Recent Developments and Future Trends
December 01, 2023 - Charleston, SC
The Charleston Place