N.Y. Attorney General Sues PepsiCo, Says it Contributes to ‘Plastic Pollution Crisis’

BUFFALO, N.Y. — New York’s attorney general has sued PepsiCo Inc. and its subsidiary Frito-Lay, accusing them of polluting the state’s rivers and public drinking water supplies with their single-use plastic waste, despite being well aware of the harms caused by its single-use plastic packaging.

In a Nov. 15 complaint filed in the Erie County (N.Y.) Superior Court, New York Attorney General Letitia James accuses the companies of substantially causing New York’s “plastic pollution crisis,” alleging that their packaging “far exceeded any other source of identifiable plastic waste, and it was three times more abundant than the next contributor (McDonald’s).” …