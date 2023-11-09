Conn. Jury Reaches Defense Verdict for Exxon Mobil at Conclusion of Benzene Gasoline Trial

STAMFORD, Conn. –– A Connecticut jury has reached a defense verdict in favor of Exxon Mobil Corp. at the conclusion of a benzene personal injury case brought on behalf of a gas station owner and operator, HarrisMartin is reporting.

The Connecticut Superior Court for Stamford/Norwalk Judicial District jury reached the unanimous verdict on Nov. 8, sources told HarrisMartin.

The underlying claims were brought by Kiriaki Yoranidis on behalf of her late husband, Nicholas Yoranidis. In the lawsuit, the plaintiff alleges that the decedent owned and operated an Exxon Mobil gas station from 1972 to 1990. Yoranidis eventually developed Acute Myelogenous …