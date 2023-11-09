BENZENE & EMERGING TOXIC TORTS LITIGATION

JPML Denies 3M’s Motion to Transfer Maryland Complaint to AFFF MDL Docket


November 9, 2023


WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation has denied 3M Co.’s motion to transfer a PFAS lawsuit filed by the state of Maryland to the aqueous film-forming foams MDL docket, ruling that the company has not established a clear overlap between the action and the claims pending in the litigation.

In an Oct. 4 order, the panel explained that the plaintiff’s maintenance of separate AFFF and non-AFFF actions “is not clearly untenable.”

MDL No. 2873 involves allegations that aqueous film-forming foams used at airports, military bases, or other locations to extinguish liquid fuel fires caused the release …


