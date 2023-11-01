California Jury Awards $332 Million at Conclusion of Roundup Trial Against Monsanto
November 1, 2023
SAN DIEGO –– A jury in California has awarded $332 million at the conclusion of a Roundup personal injury trial against Monsanto, a verdict that included $325 million in punitive damages.
The California Superior Court for San Diego County jury reached the verdict on Oct. 31 after four days of deliberations. Hon. Kevin Enright presided over the trial, which began on Oct. 9.
According to an amended complaint filed Sept. 26, plaintiff Mike Dennis says he used Roundup at his home on a monthly basis from 2000 until 2020. Dennis was later diagnosed with Mycosis Fungoides, a form of blood …
