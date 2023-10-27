Philadelphia Jury Awards $175 Million at Conclusion of Roundup Trial Against Monsanto; Verdict Includes $150 Million in Punitive Damages

PHILADELPHIA –– A Pennsylvania jury has awarded $175 million at the conclusion of a Roundup trial against Monsanto, siding with a plaintiff who contended that his use of the herbicide for approximately 20 years caused him to develop non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

The Pennsylvania Court of Common Pleas for Philadelphia County reached the verdict on Oct. 27. Proceedings in the matter began on Oct. 10; Hon. James C. Crumlish III presided over the trial.

Sources said that $175 million verdict included $25 million in compensatory damages and $150 million in punitive damages.

During trial, the plaintiffs not only pointed to …