Philadelphia Jury Awards $175 Million at Conclusion of Roundup Trial Against Monsanto; Verdict Includes $150 Million in Punitive Damages
October 27, 2023
DOCUMENTS
- Complaint
PHILADELPHIA –– A Pennsylvania jury has awarded $175 million at the conclusion of a Roundup trial against Monsanto, siding with a plaintiff who contended that his use of the herbicide for approximately 20 years caused him to develop non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.
The Pennsylvania Court of Common Pleas for Philadelphia County reached the verdict on Oct. 27. Proceedings in the matter began on Oct. 10; Hon. James C. Crumlish III presided over the trial.
Sources said that $175 million verdict included $25 million in compensatory damages and $150 million in punitive damages.
During trial, the plaintiffs not only pointed to …
