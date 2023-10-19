Ill. Court Approves $2.5 Million Settlement in Batiste Dry Shampoo Cases Relating to Benzene Content

CHICAGO –– An Illinois federal court has approved a $2.5 million settlement proposed in cases brought against Church & Dwight Co. Inc. relating to the benzene content in its Batiste dry shampoo products.

In an Oct. 16 order, the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois concluded that the settlement “provides a favorable recovery for the Settlement Class Members and is a very good result under the circumstances and challenges presented by the Action.”

“The Court specifically concludes that the Settlement is fair, adequate, and reasonable, and an acceptable compromise of the claims filed for the benefit of …