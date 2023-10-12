Unilever Asks Conn. Federal Court to Dismiss or Stay Dry Shampoo Benzene Case

HARTFORD, Conn. –– A defendant named in a dry shampoo benzene personal injury case has asked the federal court overseeing the action to dismiss the suit, maintaining that the plaintiffs have not pleaded facts showing they have an injury-in-fact under Article III.

In a separate filing, also filed on Oct. 10 in the U.S. District Court for the District of Connecticut, Unilever additionally asked the court to stay the proceedings, explaining that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is currently considering the “complex scientific and technical issues at the heart of Plaintiffs’ claims.”

The underlying complaint includes allegations that Unilever …