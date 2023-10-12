Trial in Missouri Roundup Personal Injury Claims Against Monsanto Enters Sixth Day

ST. LOUIS –– A personal injury trial against Monsanto has entered its sixth day of trial on Oct. 12, with the plaintiff presenting evidence he says links his use of Roundup to the development of Mantle cell lymphoma, a subtype of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

Opening statements were delivered on Oct. 3 in the Missouri Circuit Court for St. Louis City. Hon. Timothy Boyer is presiding over the trial.

According to briefing in the case, plaintiff John Durnell argues that he developed Mantle cell lymphoma (MCL), a subtype of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, as a result of using Mosanto’s Roundup herbicide.

Monsanto moved …