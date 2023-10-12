BENZENE & EMERGING TOXIC TORTS LITIGATION

Roundup Trial Against Monsanto Underway in California, Involves NHL Claims


October 12, 2023


SAN DIEGO –– Jurors in California are currently hearing testimony from a plaintiff who says his monthly use of Monsanto’s Roundup herbicide caused him to develop a form of blood cancer.

Hon. Kevin Enright of the California Superior Court for San Diego County is presiding over the case, which began on Oct. 9.

In a trial brief filed Oct. 9, the plaintiffs backed the designation of Dr. Falconio as a non-retained expert witness, saying that the doctor has treated Mike Dennis before, during, and after his NHL diagnosis and “is intimately familiar with his health.”

“In fact,” the brief said, …


