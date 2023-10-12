Mo. Court Enters Directed Verdict for Monsanto During Roundup Trial, Cites Insufficient Specific Causation Testimony
October 12, 2023
DOCUMENTS
- Motion
- Order
ST. LOUIS –– A Missouri state court has entered a directed verdict in favor of Monsanto at the conclusion of a Roundup personal injury trial, concluding that the plaintiffs’ specific causation expert testified as to risk, as opposed to causation.
The directed verdict for the defense was entered on Sept. 28 by the Missouri 21st Judicial Circuit Court for St. Louis County. Hon. Brian H. May issued an order with reasons was issued on Oct. 2.
Trial began in the matter on Sept. 13. The plaintiffs presented their case until Sept. 27 during which time the court heard expert …
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin’s Benzene and Toxic Tort Litigation Conference: Recent Developments and Future Trends
December 01, 2023 - Charleston, SC
The Charleston Place
HarrisMartin's MDL Conference: Oral Decongestant and Mass Tort Updates
November 29, 2023 - San Antonio, TX
Hyatt Regency San Antonio Riverwalk