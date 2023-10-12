Mo. Court Enters Directed Verdict for Monsanto During Roundup Trial, Cites Insufficient Specific Causation Testimony

ST. LOUIS –– A Missouri state court has entered a directed verdict in favor of Monsanto at the conclusion of a Roundup personal injury trial, concluding that the plaintiffs’ specific causation expert testified as to risk, as opposed to causation.

The directed verdict for the defense was entered on Sept. 28 by the Missouri 21st Judicial Circuit Court for St. Louis County. Hon. Brian H. May issued an order with reasons was issued on Oct. 2.

Trial began in the matter on Sept. 13. The plaintiffs presented their case until Sept. 27 during which time the court heard expert …