Class Action Lawsuit Says 3M Co.’s Ultrathon Bug Spray Contains Benzene

LOS ANGELES –– A class action lawsuit has been filed in California federal court, alleging that 3M Co.’s Ultrathon Insect Repellent 8 Spray contains “excessive levels of benzene,” and caused the plaintiffs economic injuries.

In the class action complaint, filed Oct. 2 in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of California, the plaintiffs asserted causes of action for negligence, strict product liability (manufacturing defect), strict product liability (failure to warn), violation of California’s Unfair Competition Law, and Violation of Maryland’s Consumer Protection Act.

According to the complaint, the plaintiffs said they purchased Ultrathon Insect Repellent 8 (Spray), which …