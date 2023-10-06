11th Circuit Allows Extension for Filing of Reply Brief in Appeal of Order Approving Benzene Sunscreen Settlement
October 6, 2023
ATLANTA –– The 11th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals has permitted an appellant-cross appellee more time to file a reply brief in the appeal of an order approving a settlement agreement of claims relating to the benzene content in Johnson & Johnson sunscreen products.
In an Oct. 2 docket entry, the 11th Circuit said it permitted appellant-cross appellee Theodore H. Frank an extension and that the brief is now due on Oct. 19.
On Sept. 5, a brief was filed by the appellees/cross-appellants in which the stated that they did not believe that oral argument would assist the court since …
