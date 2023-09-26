Receiver for Radiator Specialty Outlines Plan to Sell Assets to B’laster for $200,000

CHARLOTTE, N.C. –– The Receiver appointed to Radiator Specialty in its liquidation proceedings has moved for approval of a sale to B’laster of its propriety assets for $200,000, according to recently filed court documents.

On Sept. 26, the North Carolina General Court of Justice, Superior Court Division, County of Union, scheduled a hearing on the motion to approve the sale of proprietary assets to B’laster LLC for Oct. 11 at 2:30 p.m.

In a Sept. 19 motion and accompanying brief, the Receiver for Radiator Specialty Company Inc., Michael L. Martinez, moved to approve the sale of a its proprietary assets …