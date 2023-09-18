Sure Deodorant Benzene Case Survives Dismissal Motion in N.J. Federal Court

TRENTON, N.Y. — A New Jersey federal judge has refused to dismiss an amended complaint in a lawsuit alleging a link between Sure aerosol deodorant and a man’s cancer diagnosis, ruling the plaintiffs have sufficiently alleged claims for design defect and punitive damages.

In the Sept. 14 order, Judge William J. Martini of the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey dismissed the claim for failure-to-warn without prejudice and allowed the plaintiffs to amend their complaint a third time to cure the pleading defect.

Ira Brief was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia on Feb. 16, 2022. He and …