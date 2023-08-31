N.C. Court Allows Receiver More Time to Propose Finalized Claims Process in Radiator Specialty Liquidation
August 31, 2023
DOCUMENTS
- Aug. 22 Order
- Motion
- Notice Motion
CHARLOTTE, N.C. –– A North Carolina court has allowed a receiver in the Radiator Specialty liquidation proceedings more time to propose a finalized claims process after the receiver stated he needed an extension in order to “complete analysis of historical data.”
In an Aug. 22 order, the North Carolina General Court of Justice, Superior Court Division, County of Union granted the appointed receiver’s motion for an extension of time to recommend a process for resolving claims against the receivership estate.
“The receiver has conferred with all counsel that have appeared in the case to date and they confirmed that they …
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin's MDL Conference: Uber Litigation and Other Mass Tort Updates
September 27, 2023 - Lexington, KY
21c Museum Hotel Lexington
HarrisMartin's The Art of Litigation Conference: Crafting a Better Practice
November 30, 2023 - Charleston, SC
The Charleston Place