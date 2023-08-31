N.C. Court Allows Receiver More Time to Propose Finalized Claims Process in Radiator Specialty Liquidation

CHARLOTTE, N.C. –– A North Carolina court has allowed a receiver in the Radiator Specialty liquidation proceedings more time to propose a finalized claims process after the receiver stated he needed an extension in order to “complete analysis of historical data.”

In an Aug. 22 order, the North Carolina General Court of Justice, Superior Court Division, County of Union granted the appointed receiver’s motion for an extension of time to recommend a process for resolving claims against the receivership estate.

“The receiver has conferred with all counsel that have appeared in the case to date and they confirmed that they …